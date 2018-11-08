Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in MYR Group Inc (MYRG)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 17,225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MYRG. Citigroup lowered shares of MYR Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 target price on shares of MYR Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of MYR Group from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

MYRG stock opened at $34.19 on Thursday. MYR Group Inc has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $566.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). MYR Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $399.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

