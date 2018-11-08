MINDBODY (MB) Given a $33.00 Price Target by DA Davidson Analysts

DA Davidson set a $33.00 price target on MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of MINDBODY in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MINDBODY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MINDBODY from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of MINDBODY in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut MINDBODY from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MINDBODY currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Get MINDBODY alerts:

Shares of MINDBODY stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.00. 1,973,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.61. MINDBODY has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.35.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. MINDBODY had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. MINDBODY’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MINDBODY will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MINDBODY news, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $585,032.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 78,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $2,607,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,809 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,896. Insiders own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MINDBODY by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MINDBODY by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MINDBODY by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MINDBODY by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MINDBODY by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINDBODY Company Profile

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for MINDBODY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINDBODY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.