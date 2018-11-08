MINDBODY (MB) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Imperial Capital

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Imperial Capital from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of MINDBODY in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of MINDBODY in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MINDBODY from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MINDBODY to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MINDBODY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.18.

MINDBODY stock opened at $26.18 on Thursday. MINDBODY has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. MINDBODY had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. MINDBODY’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MINDBODY will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 78,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $2,607,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $720,026.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,809 shares of company stock worth $4,430,896. Corporate insiders own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in MINDBODY in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in MINDBODY in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in MINDBODY in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MINDBODY in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in MINDBODY in the third quarter valued at $310,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINDBODY Company Profile

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

