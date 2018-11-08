Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $41.87 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $65.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRTX shares. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Guggenheim raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Oppenheimer set a $62.00 price target on Mirati Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 51,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $2,981,665.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,912,802.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops targeted therapeutics to address the genetic, epigenetic, and immunological promoters of cancer. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, an oral spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of solid tumor; and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC) patients with CBL, chromosome 4q12, and RET genetic alterations, as well as mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

