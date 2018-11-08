Mitie Group PLC (MTO) Receives GBX 209 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 209 ($2.73).

MTO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Mitie Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mitie Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 186 ($2.43) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Peel Hunt upgraded Mitie Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

LON MTO traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 144.50 ($1.89). 288,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,000. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of GBX 147.90 ($1.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 313.50 ($4.10).

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

