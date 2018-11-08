MMA Capital Management (MMAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

MMA Capital Management (NASDAQ:MMAC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, November 9th.

MMA Capital Management (NASDAQ:MMAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. MMA Capital Management had a net margin of 127.87% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

Shares of MMA Capital Management stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 32.13, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. MMA Capital Management has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $30.58.

In related news, Director James Christopher Hunt bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David C. Bjarnason bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,130.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,764.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,277 shares of company stock worth $547,300. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About MMA Capital Management

MMA Capital Management, LLC creates and manages investments in housing and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. Its investments in debt securities comprises multifamily tax-exempt bonds, as well as other real estate related bond investments. The company offers leveraged bonds; low-income housing tax credits; asset management and administrative services to a limited liability company and a commercial bank; and guarantees to the institutional investors related to the receipt of tax credits.

