Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $109,897,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Broadcom by 6.7% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 24,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 22.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 15.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,518,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $374,647,000 after buying an additional 200,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grisanti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 11.1% in the third quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 41,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,280,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $293.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.29.

In other Broadcom news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total value of $294,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.90, for a total transaction of $4,098,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,785,345. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $234.40 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $197.46 and a 12 month high of $285.68. The company has a market cap of $94.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.18% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

