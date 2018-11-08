Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stake in PPL Corp (PPL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 732.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,497,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,754,000 after buying an additional 1,317,600 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 319,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in PPL by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 117,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its holdings in PPL by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 172,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

PPL stock opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. PPL had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

