Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $2.84 Million Position in Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Verisign by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Verisign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Verisign by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Verisign by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verisign by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Verisign from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Verisign from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $382,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,594 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $159.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.98. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $176.76.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $305.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.25 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 41.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

