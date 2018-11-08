Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 1,400 Shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Rockwell Collins were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,207,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,778,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,095 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Collins by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,060,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,263,000 after buying an additional 218,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Collins by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,951,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,882,000 after buying an additional 51,627 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Collins by 419.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,178,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,758,000 after buying an additional 952,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Collins by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,413,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COL opened at $132.92 on Thursday. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.04 and a 1 year high of $142.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Rockwell Collins’s payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

COL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Collins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Friday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Rockwell Collins Company Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

