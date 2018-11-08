Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,820 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 986,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,670,000 after purchasing an additional 54,313 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,867,000 after acquiring an additional 97,615 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 34,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 338,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 40,922 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $40.87 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $47.89.

