Mohawk Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 20,402 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,722% compared to the typical daily volume of 723 call options.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,156 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $2,502,316.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,187 shares in the company, valued at $8,438,220.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 262,698 shares of company stock worth $31,728,885. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,673,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 58.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $270.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.06.

Shares of MHK opened at $126.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.62. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $113.45 and a twelve month high of $286.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 13.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

