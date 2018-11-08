Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Given a $39.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTA traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,910. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.34.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.18. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 128.49%. The company had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $54,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Stoner sold 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $113,474.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,508.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,356 shares of company stock valued at $252,705 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

