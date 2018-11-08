Mongodb Inc (MDB) Insider Sells $572,686.00 in Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) insider Eliot Horowitz sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $572,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $82.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. Mongodb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.25.

Get Mongodb alerts:

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 52.67% and a negative net margin of 57.74%. The firm had revenue of $57.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.75 million. Mongodb’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mongodb by 587.8% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,409 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mongodb by 7,986.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,268,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,433 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Mongodb by 2.2% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,464,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,666,000 after purchasing an additional 31,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mongodb by 268.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,246,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,081,000 after purchasing an additional 907,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in Mongodb by 26.6% during the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 833,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Mongodb from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Nomura increased their price target on Mongodb from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Mongodb from $79.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.87.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/mongodb-inc-mdb-insider-sells-572686-00-in-stock.html.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.