Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, "MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. "

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MNR. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61.

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $134,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 852,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,360,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 9,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,414 shares of company stock worth $201,001. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,230,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,529,000 after purchasing an additional 415,601 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,444,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,717 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,902,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 2,443,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,553,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,675,000 after purchasing an additional 31,173 shares during the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 109 properties containing a total of approximately 20.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

