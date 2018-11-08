Monotype Imaging (TYPE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

TYPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monotype Imaging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $31.00 price target on Monotype Imaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of TYPE stock opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.08. Monotype Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.65 million. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Monotype Imaging will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 689.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 112,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 98,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 1,093.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 22,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Monotype Imaging Company Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

