Morgan Stanley Analysts Give ADT (ADT) a $12.00 Price Target

ADT (NYSE:ADT) received a $12.00 price target from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the security and automation business’ stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.07% from the company’s previous close.

ADT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ADT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

Get ADT alerts:

Shares of ADT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.05. 299,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.09. ADT has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ADT will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in ADT by 178.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,230 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in ADT in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in ADT in the first quarter worth about $126,000. American Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ADT in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ADT in the second quarter worth about $168,000. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.