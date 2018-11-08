Morgan Stanley Cuts bluebird bio (BLUE) Price Target to $185.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Monday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of bluebird bio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.74.

Shares of BLUE traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,051. bluebird bio has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $236.17. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 2.31.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.90) by $0.17. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 259 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total transaction of $40,940.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 1,500 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.93, for a total transaction of $235,395.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,805,625.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,359 shares of company stock valued at $7,394,762 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,390,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after purchasing an additional 32,724 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 512,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

