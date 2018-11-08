Morgan Stanley Cuts Concho Resources (CXO) Price Target to $169.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $169.00 in a research note published on Monday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Williams Capital restated a buy rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a positive rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, KLR Group restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.00.

Shares of CXO stock opened at $141.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53 and a beta of 1.00. Concho Resources has a 12-month low of $123.63 and a 12-month high of $163.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 2,500 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total value of $343,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lee Price Moncrief sold 4,000 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $559,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,752.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $2,376,320 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Concho Resources by 38.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,960,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $757,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,981 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Concho Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,582,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Concho Resources by 16.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,790,784 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $662,804,000 after acquiring an additional 668,035 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Concho Resources by 31.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,208,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $337,286,000 after acquiring an additional 532,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Concho Resources by 16,439.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 393,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,413,000 after acquiring an additional 390,921 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

