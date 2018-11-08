Morgan Stanley Raises Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Price Target to $8.00

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.40.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

GPOR traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.85. 74,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,112,057. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Gulfport Energy has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $14.17.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $360.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.39 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Gulfport Energy will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.