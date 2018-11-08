Mosaic (MOS) Given a $45.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

Stephens set a $45.00 target price on Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MOS. Citigroup increased their target price on Mosaic from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mosaic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.43.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,439,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,304. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.42. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

In other Mosaic news, Director Luciano Siani Pires purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.68 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4,666.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,543,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,214 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $127,458,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 52.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,831,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,426 shares during the period. Ashler Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $49,914,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $27,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

