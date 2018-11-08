Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 9th. Analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $92.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MPAA opened at $21.80 on Thursday. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $404.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $79,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Mirvis sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $316,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $422,120. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MPAA. BidaskClub raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

