MSG Networks Inc (MSGN) Stake Lowered by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,075 shares during the period. Markston International LLC’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $724,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,418,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 446.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 191,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

MSGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on MSG Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of MSGN opened at $25.26 on Thursday. MSG Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $164.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “MSG Networks Inc (MSGN) Stake Lowered by Markston International LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/msg-networks-inc-msgn-stake-lowered-by-markston-international-llc.html.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN).

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.