Multi-Color (LABL) Given New $53.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets to $53.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LABL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Multi-Color from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Multi-Color from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Multi-Color from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Multi-Color in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Multi-Color presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.60.

Multi-Color stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.71. 8,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,182. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Multi-Color has a twelve month low of $45.78 and a twelve month high of $89.70.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Multi-Color had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Multi-Color will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Multi-Color’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In related news, insider Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,127.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LABL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Multi-Color by 9,037.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 269,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Multi-Color by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,062,000 after purchasing an additional 240,099 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Multi-Color by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,358,000 after purchasing an additional 191,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Multi-Color by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,935,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,133,000 after purchasing an additional 153,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Multi-Color by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 316,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 144,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About Multi-Color

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions in the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; cut and stack labels, such as peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films, as well as scratch-off coupons and static-clings; and roll fed labels.

