Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) Given a €210.00 Price Target at equinet

equinet set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEURV. Baader Bank set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €206.13 ($239.69).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

