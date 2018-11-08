Musicoin (MUSIC) Price Tops $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

Musicoin (CURRENCY:MUSIC) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. In the last week, Musicoin has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Musicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Musicoin has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $60,747.00 worth of Musicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Musicoin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $216.14 or 0.03312473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00146360 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000199 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Musicoin Coin Profile

Musicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2017. Musicoin’s total supply is 1,161,814,130 coins. The official message board for Musicoin is medium.com/@musicoin. Musicoin’s official Twitter account is @musicoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Musicoin is www.musicoin.org. The Reddit community for Musicoin is /r/musicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Musicoin

Musicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Musicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Musicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Musicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Musicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Musicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.