Mustang Bio Inc (MBIO) Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald Acquires 50,000 Shares

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $220,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.66. Mustang Bio Inc has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mustang Bio Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on Mustang Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mustang Bio by 904.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mustang Bio by 252.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 31,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mustang Bio Inc (MBIO) Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald Acquires 50,000 Shares” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/mustang-bio-inc-mbio-director-lindsay-a-md-rosenwald-acquires-50000-shares.html.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T (CAR T) cell technology. The company's CAR T product candidates include MB-101, a IL13Ra2 CAR T cell program which is in Phase I clinical study for glioblastoma; and MB-102, a CD123 CAR T cell program to treat acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; and MB-106, a CD20 CAR T cell program that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.