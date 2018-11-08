Mustang Bio Inc (MBIO) Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald Acquires 50,000 Shares

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $220,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of MBIO stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.66. Mustang Bio Inc has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $12.89.
Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mustang Bio Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on Mustang Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mustang Bio by 904.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mustang Bio by 252.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 31,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.
Mustang Bio Company Profile
Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T (CAR T) cell technology. The company's CAR T product candidates include MB-101, a IL13Ra2 CAR T cell program which is in Phase I clinical study for glioblastoma; and MB-102, a CD123 CAR T cell program to treat acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; and MB-106, a CD20 CAR T cell program that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Recommended Story: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.