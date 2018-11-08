MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (MFSF) Director Mark L. Barkley Sells 5,000 Shares

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) Director Mark L. Barkley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $177,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MFSF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.75. 2,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.66 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $305.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.14.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MutualFirst Financial, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFSF. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in MutualFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

MFSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MutualFirst Financial in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

