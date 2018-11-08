Mylan (MYL) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.70% from the company’s previous close.

MYL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.87.

Shares of MYL opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. Mylan has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Mylan by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 599,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,701,000 after acquiring an additional 328,258 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mylan during the 2nd quarter worth $815,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Mylan by 1,057.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Mylan by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 103,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Mylan by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

