Nabors Industries (NBR) Given a $7.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) has been assigned a $7.00 target price by Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NBR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nabors Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

NBR stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.69. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $779.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.78 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nabors Industries news, Director John Yearwood purchased 197,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $1,012,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth about $31,054,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,330,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,863 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 942.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,895,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,274 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 238.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,420,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Nabors Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,791,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,046,000 after acquiring an additional 970,312 shares in the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

