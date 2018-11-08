Narrative 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $31,873.00 (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One Narrative token can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, BiteBTC, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. Narrative has a total market capitalization of $719,355.00 and approximately $31,873.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Narrative has traded 19% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Narrative alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015266 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00150196 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00255111 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $658.09 or 0.10100189 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011792 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005714 BTC.

About Narrative

Narrative’s total supply is 46,928,004 tokens. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Narrative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Narrative and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.