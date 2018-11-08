National Bank Financial Comments on First Quantum Minerals Limited’s FY2018 Earnings (FM)

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Sunday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, August 31st. Barclays upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.40 to C$15.90 in a report on Monday, September 10th. Macquarie upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.87.

FM stock opened at C$12.99 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$10.55 and a 52-week high of C$23.05.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates in seven mines and one copper smelter, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

