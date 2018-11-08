National CineMedia (NCMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

NCMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of National CineMedia to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

National CineMedia stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $573.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.83. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. National CineMedia had a net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 50.31%. The company had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. National CineMedia’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that National CineMedia will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other National CineMedia news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 30,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $302,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 526,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 182,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $1,567,151.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 431.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 51.2% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 29,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

