National Health Investors Inc (NHI) Receives $75.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NHI. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 price objective on National Health Investors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on National Health Investors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $75.39 on Monday. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $62.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 15.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $74.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 53.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in National Health Investors by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 11,699 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

