National Health Investors (NHI) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.47-5.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.51. National Health Investors also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $3.73-3.75 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NHI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.22.

National Health Investors stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.08. The stock had a trading volume of 122,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,346. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 15.56. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $62.71 and a 52 week high of $81.60.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $74.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.72 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 53.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

