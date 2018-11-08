National Retail Properties (NNN) Price Target Raised to $50.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NNN. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $48.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.14.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,447. The company has a current ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.03.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.20). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 53.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $155.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.74%.

In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 26,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $1,203,547.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,172,302.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $459,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,469.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,935 shares of company stock worth $2,431,940 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 119.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 7,526.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned 2,846 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.5 years.

