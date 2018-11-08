National Securities Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Main Street Capital (MAIN)

National Securities reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) in a research note published on Monday morning. National Securities currently has a $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

“ Main Street posted NII/share of $0.63 for 3Q18, matching our estimate and comfortably ahead of the $0.57/share regular quarterly dividend. The company guided towards DNII/share (NII + share-based compensation) of $0.63-$0.65 for 4Q18, which we think is a roughly $0.04/share difference from NII (NII/share likely $0.59-$0.61).



 We expect the guidance being lower than 3Q18 numbers is likely in anticipation of reduced fee income which was $3.4 million for 3Q18 compared with $1.9 million the quarter prior. Notably, total repayments increased Q/Q to $198.9 million from $148.0 million which we expect drove the elevated fee income. For 4Q18, we model total repayments to decline to $146.1 million and fee income to fall concomitant with this to $1.7 million.



 The company has decided to phase out its supplemental dividend policy. As a reminder, MAIN typically pays a supplemental dividend in both the second and fourth quarters of the year as a result of its realized gains. The company will begin to reduce the supplemental dividends and increase the base dividend beginning in 2Q19 with the supplemental dividend being reduced to $0.25/share from $0.275/share and the regular dividend being increased to $0.60/share from $0.57/share.



 NAV/share increased 3.1% Q/Q to $24.69 from $23.96 as the positive feedback loop of MAIN being permitted to issue shares significantly above NAV combined with an out-earned dividend and sound asset quality continued to lift NAV. The company sold $18.6 million of equity in 3Q18 at an average price of $39.71, representing a 66% premium to 2Q18 NAV/share.



 We are revising our 2018 NII/share estimate to $2.52 from $2.55 and our 2019 NII/share estimate to $2.63 from $2.66 and maintaining our NEUTRAL rating and our $38 price target.,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MAIN. Raymond James upgraded Main Street Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $35.00 price objective on Main Street Capital and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $38.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.83. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $41.70.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.19 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 95.77%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 97.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

