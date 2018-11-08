Navigators Group (NAVG) Issues Earnings Results

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $374.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.96 million. Navigators Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 4.52%.

Shares of NAVG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 0.56. Navigators Group has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $71.45.

Get Navigators Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $70.00 price target on Navigators Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Navigators Group in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Navigators Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/navigators-group-navg-issues-earnings-results.html.

Navigators Group Company Profile

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Navigators Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigators Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.