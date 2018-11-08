NCS Multistage (NCSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. NCS Multistage had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million.

NCSM stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.57. 7,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,375. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NCS Multistage has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.12 million, a PE ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 2.14.

In other NCS Multistage news, CAO Wade Bitter sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $207,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $222,083 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NCS Multistage stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.11% of NCS Multistage worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NCS Multistage in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NCS Multistage in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NCS Multistage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

