Needham & Company LLC Cuts Infinera (INFN) Price Target to $9.00

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a strong-buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities set a $13.00 price objective on Infinera and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on Infinera and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered Infinera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Infinera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.44.

Infinera stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.44. 8,078,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,955. Infinera has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $953.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $200.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 56,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

