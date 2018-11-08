Neenah (NP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Neenah (NYSE:NP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. Neenah had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

NYSE NP traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.51. 1,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,924. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07. Neenah has a 52 week low of $74.69 and a 52 week high of $96.15.

Get Neenah alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

In other news, Director Sean T. Erwin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $79,200.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,898.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,726 shares of company stock worth $423,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neenah in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Neenah (NP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/neenah-np-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company's Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; and coated lightweight abrasive paper for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.