Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) Shares Up 8.1%

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) shares shot up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.81. 1,116,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 314,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Several brokerages have commented on NEOS. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Neos Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Neos Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $85.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Neos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 586.25% and a negative net margin of 164.40%. Analysts anticipate that Neos Therapeutics Inc will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOS. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/neos-therapeutics-neos-shares-up-8-1.html.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Neos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.