NeosCoin (NEOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.17 Million

NeosCoin (CURRENCY:NEOS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. NeosCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $1,073.00 worth of NeosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NeosCoin coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00004419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. Over the last week, NeosCoin has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,474.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $592.62 or 0.09162305 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012221 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 71.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00026478 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014990 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00056169 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009915 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00709007 BTC.

About NeosCoin

NeosCoin (CRYPTO:NEOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2014. NeosCoin’s total supply is 4,105,735 coins. The official website for NeosCoin is www.neos.sh. The Reddit community for NeosCoin is /r/NeosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NeosCoin’s official Twitter account is @NeosCoin.

Buying and Selling NeosCoin

NeosCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NeosCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NeosCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NeosCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

