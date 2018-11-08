Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on UEPS. ValuEngine upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Maxim Group set a $18.00 price objective on Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

UEPS stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.00. 268,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.32. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $149.19 million for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.39%.

In related news, Director Christopher Stefan Seabrooke bought 20,000 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,567.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Herman Kotze bought 12,000 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $80,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 481,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 33,036 shares of company stock worth $238,064 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels.

