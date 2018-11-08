Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Stake Raised by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,388 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 2.5% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,436,409 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,739,434,000 after purchasing an additional 619,795 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,511,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,377,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,290 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,523,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $987,868,000 after purchasing an additional 55,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,364,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $925,600,000 after purchasing an additional 37,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,780,692 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $666,210,000 after purchasing an additional 30,307 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “$375.13” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.74.

NFLX opened at $327.50 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.38 and a twelve month high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $113,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,611.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.10, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,842 shares of company stock valued at $113,900,463. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

