NetSuite Inc (N) Major Shareholder Purchases $5,597,610.00 in Stock

NetSuite Inc (NYSE:N) major shareholder Ohio Strs purchased 373,174 shares of NetSuite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,597,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ohio Strs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 25th, Ohio Strs purchased 127,608 shares of NetSuite stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,914,120.00.
- On Friday, September 28th, Ohio Strs purchased 11,713 shares of NetSuite stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,695.00.
- On Thursday, October 4th, Ohio Strs purchased 133,333 shares of NetSuite stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,995.00.
- On Tuesday, October 16th, Ohio Strs purchased 200,000 shares of NetSuite stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00.
Shares of N stock opened at $90.34 on Thursday. NetSuite Inc has a 12-month low of $51.75 and a 12-month high of $110.99.
About NetSuite
NetSuite Inc (NetSuite) is a provider of cloud-based financials, enterprise resource planning and omnichannel commerce software suites. The Company offers a suite of applications, including financial management, customer relationship management, e-commerce and retail management, commerce marketing automation, professional services automation and human capital management that enable companies to manage business operations in an integrated suite.
Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for NetSuite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSuite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.