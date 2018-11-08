Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Director Sells $1,716,150.00 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $1,716,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $108.50 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.32 and a 1-year high of $126.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 149.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ICAP lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $127,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 643.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 283.7% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $212,000.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

