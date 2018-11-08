Nevro Corp to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($1.34) Per Share, Leerink Swann Forecasts (NVRO)

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) – Analysts at Leerink Swann reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Nevro in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Leerink Swann analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.10). Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Nevro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $41.60 on Thursday. Nevro has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -33.28 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. now owns 194,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Nevro in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,245,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 145,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 100,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Nevro by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.