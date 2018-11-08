New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY Lowers Stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI)

New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY lowered its holdings in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY owned approximately 0.08% of Ellie Mae worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELLI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ellie Mae by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Ellie Mae by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ellie Mae by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ellie Mae by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ellie Mae by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Get Ellie Mae alerts:

In other news, VP Popi Heron sold 731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $47,390.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,278.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $62,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,559,951.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,212. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELLI. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Ellie Mae from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on shares of Ellie Mae and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ellie Mae from $125.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ellie Mae from $125.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ellie Mae from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

ELLI stock opened at $67.29 on Thursday. Ellie Mae Inc has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $116.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Ellie Mae had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $122.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ellie Mae Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY Lowers Stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/new-amsterdam-partners-llc-ny-lowers-stake-in-ellie-mae-inc-elli.html.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellie Mae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellie Mae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.