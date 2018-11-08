New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY Purchases Shares of 49,548 Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI)

New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $109,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 74.4% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 25,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $1,986,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,425 shares in the company, valued at $5,356,916.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank Grese sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,880 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $56.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.07. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $84.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. The company has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 28 towns in the United Kingdom; and in the metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

